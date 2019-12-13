Bulgaria Defends the EU's Goal of Climate Neutrality by 2050

Politics | December 13, 2019, Friday // 18:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Defends the EU's Goal of Climate Neutrality by 2050 iNews.bg

The European Council meeting in Brussels, attended by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov began. Climate change and the EU budgetary framework will be on the top of the agenda.

Bulgaria advocates the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. At the same time, in the fight against climate change, priority for Bulgaria is still taking into account national peculiarities, cost-effectiveness, the right of the Member States to determine their energy mix, compliance with the principles of climate change. technological neutrality and solidarity and ensuring a fair social and economic transition, including through funding at European level.

With regard to the future EU multiannual budget, ensuring sufficient resources for Cohesion and Common Agricultural Policy and their equitable distribution, as well as adequate funding to meet the new challenges facing the EU, remains of key importance in the negotiations.

Other topics to be discussed at the Brussels meeting include the idea of ​​holding a Conference on the Future of Europe, the EU-Africa Partnership, the reform of the World Trade Organization. On December 13, EU-27 leaders will discuss Brexit and preparations for negotiations on future EU-UK relations following its withdrawal.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Boyko Borissov, EU, climate neutrality
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria