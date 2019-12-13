NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Praised Bulgaria’s Contributions to Collective Security

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Bulgaria’s contributions to collective security in a meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at NATO Headquarters on Thursday (12 December 2019). “This year we celebrate the fifteenth anniversary of Bulgaria joining this Alliance; and we are so grateful for your support to different NATO missions and operations,” said Mr. Stoltenberg.

The Secretary General welcomed Bulgaria’s troop deployments in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as the country’s strong support for Black Sea security, and for enhancing peace and stability in the Western Balkans, NATO said in a press release on its official website.