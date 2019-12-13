The Average Wage in Bulgaria has Increased by nearly 12% in 2019.
The average wage in Bulgaria has increased by almost 12% this year, said Social Minister Denitsa Sacheva. At a meeting of the Tripartite Cooperation Council, employers, trade unions and the government discussed raising the minimum wage to BGN 610 from January 1st.
The meeting was boycotted by major employers' organizations, which said that they would not attend the Tripartite Cooperation Council's meetings until a proposal for a new order for payment of sick leave was made. Today they reaffirmed their position.
The total average salary for this year has increased by almost 12% to BGN 1,249.
