9 Events that Happened on Friday the 13th in which there is Nothing Fatal

The "fatal" date Friday the 13th gives rise to fears among the superstitious, but a number of important events have taken place, that have nothing to do with that, Darik writes. Here are some of them:

1. St Mungo is the Patron Saint and Founder of the City of Glasgow, and today is a day of celebration in the city. He died on that date in 614.

2. On January 13, 1128, Pope Honorius II grants a papal sanction to the military order known as the Knights Templar, declaring it to be an army of God.

3. On this date, in 1404, King Henry IV of England signed a law prohibiting alchemists from creating gold and silver out of thin air.

4. On 13 January 1610, Galileo Galilei discovers Callisto, Jupiter's fourth moon.

5. On this date in 1854 Anthony Faas of the city and county of Philadelphia took out a patent on the accordion.

6. On January 13, 1929, the famous Sheriff Wyatt Earp died at the age of 80.

7. On this date in 1942, Henry Ford took out a patent on the first plastic automobile known as the "Soybean Car"

8. On the same date, a german pilot made the first known emergency use of an ejection seat

9. January 13 is the birthday of the Rubber Duck.