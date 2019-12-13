Russian Sailors Discovered Four Hitherto Unknown Islands in the Red Sea

The crew of the Donuzlav Black Sea Fleet hydrographic vessel has discovered four hitherto unknown land areas in the Red Sea, RIA Novosti reported.

The discovery was made during a 99-day expedition during which sailors traveled more than 5,500 nautical miles and explored an area of ​​about 7,000 square kilometers in the Black, Mediterranean and Red seas.

In addition to discovering new geographic features, three coral islands were also examined, the report said.

A previous survey was conducted in 1911, and the present one will help the experts to fill in the blank spaces in certain sections of the water area.

The results were transmitted to the Navy's central mapping service.

