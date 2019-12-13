2.4 Million Bulgarians are Considering a Tourist Trip or Vacation during the Holidays

Over 2.4 million people are considering a tourist trip or vacation in Bulgaria this winter - for the upcoming holidays or for the winter season in general. Bulgarian winter resorts and cultural and historical destinations are naturally more preferred than foreign ones. The conditions for tourism in winter resorts in Bulgaria are generally improving, according to Bulgarians. Spa or cultural and historical tourism is more often chosen than skiing and winter sports.

People who intend to travel abroad for the holidays have estimated that they will need around BGN 1000 and are about to spend mostly 5 days in Bulgaria or 9 days in foreign countries

This is indicated by a telephone survey of Gallup International conducted among 1000 Bulgarians.

42% of Bulgarians say they plan at least one tourist trip or vacation for the winter 2019-2020 in Bulgaria, according to the survey. This share corresponds to over 2 400 000 Bulgarians. 18 percent say they plan at least one trip during the winter months abroad.