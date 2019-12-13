Zaharieva: Bulgaria Supports the Deepening of the EU-BSEC Partnership

Bulgaria supports the deepening of the partnership between the European Union and the Organization for the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said at a meeting of BSEC foreign ministers.



The Greek presidency of the organization ends with today's forum in Athens and is being taken over by Romania. Before Greece, in the first half of 2019, the BSEC president was Bulgaria.



"The fact that three EU Member States - Bulgaria, Greece and Romania - chair the organization consistently already has a positive impact on EU-BSEC cooperation. I also welcome the efforts of the BSEC International Secretariat, which succeeded in attracting EUR 2 million in EU funding for a three-year project to coordinate research in Black Sea waters, "said Zaharieva.

"The Greek BSEC presidency has contributed to enhancing the effectiveness of the organization and continuing its reform efforts," our foreign minister said. "The various events on the Presidency's calendar have proved the urgency of BSEC's mission: to work for the economic and social stability of our region."



In their remarks, a number of countries thanked the BSEC Bulgarian Presidency, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization, for their contributions to job creation policies, improved transport connectivity and trade opportunities, including the avoidance of double taxation.