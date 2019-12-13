Boris Johnson: UK Leaves EU on January 31st - "no ifs, no buts"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that his country would leave the European Union on January 31st, after the Conservatives' big victory in yesterday's early parliamentary elections, BTA quoted Reuters.

“We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” Johnson said in London.

"Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.", the prime minister said, quoted by Al Jazeera. Johnson noted that the election results mean that there is no longer any danger of a second referendum on Brexit.