Boris Johnson: UK Leaves EU on January 31st - "no ifs, no buts"

World » EU | December 13, 2019, Friday // 17:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boris Johnson: UK Leaves EU on January 31st - "no ifs, no buts" www.pixabay.com

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that his country would leave the European Union on January 31st, after the Conservatives' big victory in yesterday's early parliamentary elections, BTA quoted Reuters.

“We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January, no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” Johnson said in London.

"Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom, taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system, delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.", the prime minister said, quoted by Al Jazeera. Johnson noted that the election results mean that there is no longer any danger of a second referendum on Brexit. 

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UK, Boris Johnson, Brexit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria