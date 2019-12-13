A violent storm left 170,000 households in France without electricity, according to the electricity company Enedis, quoted by BGNES.

The storm hit France on Thursday evening and the bad weather is expected to last until the end of Friday.

In the midst of an overnight storm, 400,000 Enedis customers remained without power. Emergency services were mobilized to help specialists recover electricity from 220,000 households.

170,000 families are still without power.

The French Meteo France Meteorological Service has issued an "orange" hazard code in 12 departments in the country. For eight of them, it was issued because of strong winds, which in some places reached 143 km / h.