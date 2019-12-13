The Former Algerian Prime Minister became President

Former Prime Minister, 74-year-old Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been elected as the new president of Algeria with 58.15 percent of the vote, the Central Election Commission chief said.

Tebboune briefly served as Prime Minister in 2017 during the reign of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted by street protests in April.

The new Algerian president maintains close relation with the country's influential chief of staff of the Algerian People's National Army, Ahmed Gaid Salah, a controversial figure according to protesters. Electing a representative of the old political elite does not give much hope for a change. The opinion of the protesters is that the elections were falsified in favour of the representatives of the old regime, the AP said.

According to the authorities, the turnout was 40 percent, which the state media described as high enough for the vote to be valid, despite the boycott of many voters.