An Explosion in an Apartment Building Injured 25 Germans
At least 25 people were injured in an explosion in a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg located the eastern part of the country, according to local police, cited by BTA.
The cause of the explosion which occurred shortly before 9am local time, is still unknown. Residents of the five-floor 60-apartment building, as well as nearly one hundred children from a nearby kindergarten, have been evacuated.
