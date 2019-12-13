YouTube Has Introduced Stricter Rules for Video Content

YouTube has announced rigorous anti-harassment policy, including what it called a “stronger stance” against people who make personal attacks and threats, tougher consequences for those who engage in repeated harassing behaviour, and new ways to flag toxic comments on the popular video site, Market Watch reported.

"We will not tolerate harassment and we believe the steps outlined below will contribute to our mission by making YouTube a better place for anyone to share their story or opinion.", Matt Halprin, YouTube’s vice president for trust and safety said in a blogpost.

"We will no longer allow content that maliciously insults someone based on protected attributes such as their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation. This applies to everyone, from private individuals, to YouTube creators, to public officials.", he added.

"Moving forward, our policies will go a step further and not only prohibit explicit threats, but also veiled or implied threats. This includes content simulating violence toward an individual or language suggesting physical violence may occur. No individual should be subject to harassment that suggests violence."

In addition channels that do not obey the policy repeatedly may also be be suspended from YPP which will eliminate their ability to make money on YouTube. The platform also said that the content from these channels may be removed and if the behaviour continues more serious action will be taken which includes "issuing strikes or terminating a channel altogether"

The stricter rules also apply to comments under videos. The platform reported that it had deleted more than 16 million comments containing some form of harassment in the third quarter of this year alone, and with the introduction of the new rules expects that number to increase in the coming quarters.