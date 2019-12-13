President Trump Congratulated Johnson on his "Great Win"

US President Donald Trump congratulates British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the "great win" in the parliamentary elections.

The Conservative Party is expected to receive an absolute majority in parliament.

