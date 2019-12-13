President Trump Congratulated Johnson on his "Great Win"
December 13, 2019
US President Donald Trump congratulates British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the "great win" in the parliamentary elections.
Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019
The Conservative Party is expected to receive an absolute majority in parliament.
