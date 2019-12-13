The European Commission Organizes Donors' Conference for Albania

The European Commission will organize an international donors' conference in Tirana in mid-January to help Albania's recovery from the powerful earthquake back in November. This was announced by its chairman, Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by France Press.

The idea for an international conference was given in early December by French President Emmanuel Macron. The goal is to help the small Balkan country, in which a 6.4 magnitude earthquake has killed 51 people and left 5,000 homeless.

Earlier Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said that “the EU can do more and it will do more,” at a news conference with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“This tragedy is a case when the European institutions show their nearness to Albania, a friendly country for Italy and the EU."