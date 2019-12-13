77% of the Bulgarians Consider that it is Fair for Heavy Goods Vehicles and Buses to Pay Higher Toll Taxes

77% of Bulgarians are of the opinion that it is fair for heavy trucks and buses to pay higher taxes than cars. The conclusions are from a study conducted by Trend in the period 30.11-06.12.2019, through a direct semi-standard face-to-face interview among 1000 people over the age of 18 years.

The study was commissioned by the Road Infrastructure Agency to implement the toll system.

A high proportion - 72%, of the respondents heard about the planned introduction of the TOLL system. People were asked the following question: "Tolls are based on the actual distance traveled by trucks and buses and depend on the weight and environmental category of the vehicle, as is the European practice. There are no barriers but cameras that track the road. Do you personally approve or disapprove of this system at all? ” A high proportion of approvals are reported - 64%, and only 12% disagree.

According to 77% of respondents, it is fair for heavy goods vehicles and buses to pay higher fees than ordinary cars, and only 9% say it is not fair.

56% of Bulgarians agree trucks with a higher emission standards, ie those who pollute less, to pay lower tolls. According to them, this measure will improve the purity of the air, 26% say they disagree. Just over half of Bulgarians (52%) said the measure would encourage carriers to upgrade their truck fleet, while 28% said they disagreed. The share of those who agree is also high - 41% say that trucks with lower eco-categories should be banned and 29% disagree.

A very high proportion of 76% say that "If we want both good infrastructure and low taxes, it is fair for heavy trucks to pay more." Only 12% do not share this opinion. Two-thirds of Bulgarians believe that the new electronic system will improve the collection of fines, and 18% disagree.

According to 53% of the respondents, the funds raised by the toll system should go towards the construction of new roads and highways, and the maintenance of the existing ones. 26% of them think that they should be invested mainly in the maintenance of already existing roads and highways, and 10% believe that they should be invested only in the construction of new roads and highways.