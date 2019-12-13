The US Has Reached a Trade Deal "In Principle” with China

World | December 13, 2019, Friday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US Has Reached a Trade Deal "In Principle” with China www.pixabay.com

President Donald Trump has signed off on an initial trade agreement with China that would avoid imminent US tariffs and reduce the rates of existing duties in exchange for a Chinese promise to purchase American farm goods. This was announced today by a source familiar with the negotiations between the two countries, CNN reported.

President Donald Trump had a meeting today with his trade advisers. Before the meeting, the United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer presented the outlines of the partial deal which were approved by the President.

US negotiators have proposed cutting 50 percent of the customs duties on Chinese goods for about $ 375 billion, two sources said. They also proposed canceling the tariffs on $156 billion in goods that Donald Trump had threatened to impose on Sunday. 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, US, China, trade war
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria