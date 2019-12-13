Boris Johnson's Party Wins an Absolute Majority in the British Parliament

Boris Johnson's Party Wins an Absolute Majority in the British Parliament

The Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins an absolute majority in the British Parliament. after breaking 

The Conservatives have won at least 326 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons – an absolute majority in the UK Parliament., according to first official figures, France Press and DPA reported.

After counting The votes in the 605 polling stations are already counted. The counting of ballots continues in another 40 polling stations. Sky News estimates that conservatives have every chance of getting a comfortable majority of 358 to 368 seats, TASS reported.

Yesterday was a crucial day for Britain. The country voted in snap parliamentary elections. The fate of Brexit depends on the outcome. These are the third parliamentary elections in four years.

