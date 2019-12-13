A Bus with Children Crashed near Yambol

A school bus full of children crashed early on Friday near Yambol on the junction near Tenevo, NOVA reported.

The steering bar broke, but the driver was able to control the bus.

Luckily, there were no casualties in the incident.

Expect details!

