How Seasoned Homeowners Cope with Snow

A winter storm management plan is a big part of maintaining your home when you live in areas like Wisconsin or North Dakota that get a lot of snow every year. Plus, you might not know how to manage these emergencies if you are a new homeowner. Use the tips below to ensure that you can take care of your home and family.

Create A Winter Storm Management Plan for Your Family

The first step should be creating a simple plan for your family that is easy to follow. Your kids need to know where to go if they get stranded on the bus or walking home from school. You need to keep supplies in the house, and you should hook up a generator if you have one.

Homeowners who have solar panels need to know how to convert their house to solar-only power, and you should get non-perishable food for the house that you can cook with a gas stove meant for camping. When the family knows the emergency plan, they will not be worried when the power goes out or you get snowed in.

Insulate Your Pipes

You must insulate your pipes before the snow starts falling. All the exposed pipes in your basement and crawl space need to be insulated to prevent pipe bursts. Plus, the spigots outside your home need to be insulated and covered the moment you cannot mow your lawn. Pipe damage can occur before the temperature reaches freezing, and you should not wait to insulate every pipe you can see.

Keep Walkways Safe

You can sprinkle salt or treatment on your driveway and walkways before you go to work, and you can do the same when you get home from work. Consistent treatment is an easy way to keep your driveway clear, and you need to shovel when the ice gets very thick.

Plus, you need to put solar lights around your walkways that make it easy for people to reach your door when it is dark. You have spent a lot of time preparing the walkways and driveway, but this work will not be helpful if people cannot see when they get home at night.

Weatherize Your Home

Weatherize your home using cushions to cover the base of each window and door. These are the most vulnerable parts of your home, and you should check the weather-stripping around each door or window. You can insulate the faucet pipes in your bathrooms and kitchen, and you should set your thermostat to a moderate temperature. You do not want the house to get too hot at night, and you do not want the house to freeze during the day.

You can also check the seals around your garage door, make sure your roof ladder closes tight, and your basement doors close properly.

How Do You Deal With Emergencies?

Winter storms in your area can unfortunately cause unexpected damages to your home. Heavy snow could collapse your roof, or your heater might break down in the middle of a freeze. Either of these scenarios might result in unexpected repair costs, so you’ll want to be prepared for such emergencies.

Unexpected home repairs due to seasonal weather damage can be expensive. If you do not have enough savings to cover unexpected expenses, you might consider borrowing from friends or family, taking money out of your home equity account, or applying for online loans in Wisconsin, Minnesota or North Dakota.

Conclusion

You can use the tips above to deal with unexpected emergencies, to keep your home comfortable, and to ensure that you can protect your family. The plan that you create should teach your kids what to do, encourage you to prepare ahead of time, and keep supplies in the house.