Ekaterina Zaharieva to Participate in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Forum

Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, will participate in the 41st Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Organisation for the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) on December 12 and 13 in Athens, the Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting is the closing event of the Greek rotating presidency, which lasted from July to December 2019. The meeting will host an official ceremony to take over the rotating BSEC presidency from Romania for the period 1 January-30 June 2020.

At the meeting, the foreign ministers will discuss the prospects for further development of cooperation within the organisation, reforming and adapting it to contemporary challenges, developing interaction between it and the European Union, cooperation with international organisations.

The Organisation for the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) is an international regional economic organisation of the countries of the Black Sea region, established in 1999. Its members are Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Bulgaria was the rotating chairman from January to June 2019.

