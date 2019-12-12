BAS: "Macedonian language" is Bulgarian Dialect
The management of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has disagreed with the adopted "Charter of the Macedonian Language" by the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts. The charter constructed historical and linguistic arguments in defense of the official language of the Republic of North Macedonia as a separate one from Bulgarian, defined in Skopje as "Macedonian". The document has provoked very serious scientific objections, so it was discussed by the leadership of BAS and the Institute of Bulgarian Language, as well as the Cyril and Methodius Scientific Center and the Institute for Historical Research, BNR reported.
We believe that Skopje's position is false, unacceptable and damaging to relations between the two neighboring countries. BAS's position remains unchanged - the official language in the Republic of North Macedonia is a written regional form of the Bulgarian language, it was stated
- » 1.5% of the People in Bulgaria Have Unmet Medical Needs due to Treatment being Unaffordable
- » Greenpeace Activists Occupied the EU Building before the Summit
- » Queen Elizabeth II won’t Retire even when she Turns 95
- » UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: The Next 12 Months are Pivotal in the Battle for the Climate
- » Ed Sheeran has been Named Artist of the Decade
- » The World Mountain Day