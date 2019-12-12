Tesla's Plant in Germany will Produce 500,000 Electric Vehicles a Year

Tesla, the American electric car maker, plans to produce 500,000 electric vehicles annually at its new factory, 140 km from the German capital Berlin, near Brandenburg.

German media reported on Wednesday, citing planning documents for the construction of the plant, that Tesla would invest around € 4 billion in the plant and employ about 10,000 staff. Construction of the plant is expected to begin in 2020.

The chief executive of the US company Elon Musk said earlier that Germany had been chosen over Britain because of Brexit, and that the 420-football-size site would be used to build Tesla electric vehicles from Model 3 and Model Y.

Elon Musk said: "Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding and that's part of the reason we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany," adding that Tesla will also set up a design and engineering center in Berlin.