The Burgas - Istanbul Cruise Starts from July 1 Next Year

A cruise ship will travel on the route Burgas-Ineada-Istanbul through Summer 2020, starting form July 1st, Maritime.bg reports. The high-speed catamaran will travel regularly until mid-September, with 45 trips in each direction. The cost of one return ticket is 70 euros. This was announced by the Director of Port of Burgas Dyan Dimov, 24 hours reported.

The route is also being developed by Varna companies. Turkey's IDO Istanbul Fast Ferries campaign is providing vessels and,

The goal is to get from Burgas to Istanbul quickly and comfortably in 4 hours at a speed of 30 km / h. In Burgas, another vessel will sail between Sarafovo, Kraimorie, Tschengene Skele, St. Anastasia Island and the Marine Station Burgas. The connection with the resorts of Nessebar, Pomorie, Sozopol and Chernomorets is also planned, as Burgas will be the starting point.