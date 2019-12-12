Ivan Geshev Takes Office on December 18th

Ivan Geshev is likely to step in as chief prosecutor on December 18. This was suggested by SJC Representative Boyan Magdalinchev in response to a question.

Earlier today The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has accepted the resignation of Sotir Tsatsarov as Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General.

According to Magdalinchev, after the president issue a decree allowing Sotir Tsatsarov to leave office, the document should be promulgated in the State Gazette. Then Ivan Geshev will step in.