PM Borissov: Bulgaria Remains a Highly Committed and Responsible NATO Ally

The meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels has begun, the government press office reported. At the beginning of the conversation, Prime Minister Borissov stressed that NATO’s unity and a strong bond between Europe and North America are key to addressing security challenges and threats.



According to the Bulgarian prime minister, 70 years after its establishment, the North Atlantic Alliance has proven to be the most successful alliance in history. "The differences in NATO do not bother us as this is normal for an alliance of democratic states. This further enriches the organisation,” Borissov told Stoltenberg.



Prime Minister Borissov said Bulgaria remains a highly committed and responsible ally. "We are committed to increasing our defence investments. This year we have allocated over 3% of GDP for defence. The 2020 budget for the sector will once again be large," he noted.



The meeting also stressed the importance of cooperation between the Alliance and the EU. "NATO is the basis of collective defence in Europe. Enhancing Europe's defence potential cannot be in competition with NATO," the Bulgarian PM added.