Increase in the Bulgarian Exports to the EU

In the period January – September 2019, Bulgaria’s exports to the EU grew by 3.3% in comparison with the same period of 2018, and amounted to BGN 29,049.1 million, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a press release. Bulgaria’s main trade partners were Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, France and Belgium, which accounted for 66.3% of the exports to the EU member states. In September 2019, the exports to the EU increased insignificantly compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,233.8 million.

In the period January - September 2019, the largest growth in the exports of Bulgaria to the EU year-on-year, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, was recorded in the section ‘Mineral fuel, lubricants and related materials’ (15.5%). The most notable fall was recorded in the section ‘Manufactured goods classified chiefly by material’ (7.3%).

Bulgarian imports from the EU in the same period increased by 2.2 % year-on-year and reached BGN 30,209.7 million (at CIF prices). The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain.

In September 2019, the Bulgarian imports from the EU member states increased by 0.3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,243.7 million.

In January - September 2019, the largest growth in imports from the EU year-on-year, distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification, was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (25.7%), while the most notable fall was observed in the section ‘Crude materials, inedible (except fuel)’ (22.7%). Bulgaria’s foreign trade balance of (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in the period was negative and amounted to BGN 1,160.6 million.