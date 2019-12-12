Queen Elizabeth II won’t Retire even when she Turns 95

Rumours have recently been circulating that Queen Elizabeth II is stepping down and that her son Prince Charles will be taking over the throne. Many believe that the Queen has spent a sufficient number of years on the throne and that her days of old age should be lived with ease, not royal duties.

The British media reported that the queen would retire when she turns 95, but the palace, as usual, did not respond.

Now, however, an official response has been released.

"There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95 - or any other age," a spokesman said.

Buckingham Palace explained that the Queen has many powers and privileges, but formal retirement is not possible without political complications, so she remains on the throne.