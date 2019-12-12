EU Leaders Meet at their Last Summit for 2019

EU leaders will meet in Brussels today and tomorrow at the last 2019 summit.

This will be the first summit chaired by the new President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

At the EU summit, leaders will dedicate the first day to the adoption of the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe, conceived as a forum in which citizens, civic associations and institutions will debate possible internal EU reforms over the next two years.

The second topic of the European Council will be the climate change. EU leaders are expected to adopt guidelines for a long-term EU climate change strategy based on the realization of a "climate-neutral Europe" by 2050.

During the dinner, EU leaders will also discuss the new long-term budget as one of the determining factors for the future of the Union.

The leaders must conclude the first day of the summit with an exchange of views on relations with Russia, partnership with African countries, the situation in Turkey and the functionality of the World Trade Organization.

EU Member States leaders continue their work in the EU-27 tomorrow and will talk about the euro area and strengthening the European Economic and Monetary Union.

The very end of the meeting will be devoted to Brexit and the preparation of negotiations for a future partnership with the UK.