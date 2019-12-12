NATO: Multinational Special Aviation Programme Training Centre Opens in Croatia

Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovenia jointly opened the Multinational Special Aviation Programme at a ceremony in Zadar, Croatia on Wednesday (11 December 2019). The training centre is dedicated to training air crews responsible for transporting Special Operations Forces.

The opening was hosted by Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Damir Krstičević, and was attended by Defence Ministers and representatives of the four participating Allies, as well as Chief of General Staff of the Croatian Armed Forces General Mirko Šundov, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence Investment Camille Grand, and the Commander of the NATO Special Operations Headquarters, Lieutenant General Eric P. Wendt.