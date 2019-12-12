The World Mountain Day
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 12, 2019, Thursday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
World Mountain Day is celebrated annually on December 11th. As early as 2003, the UN General Assembly focused its attention on the problems of the development of mountainous regions and the need to assist the people who inhabit them.
Mountains cover almost 25% of the earth's land and are a source of livelihood for nearly 12% of the world's population.
Each year, International Mountain Day is dedicated to a variety of causes to help protect this enduring wealth.
- » The Volcano in New Zealand Erupted Again
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and Foggy in Lowland Parts
- » Dubai is Flooded, no Bulgarians were Injured (VIDEO)
- » The Ice Melting in Greenland Has Raised Sea Levels by 11 Millimeters
- » A Code Yellow Warning for Fog in Place for 15 Regions in Bulgaria
- » A Strong Earthquake Shook Japan