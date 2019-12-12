The World Mountain Day

World Mountain Day is celebrated annually on December 11th. As early as 2003, the UN General Assembly focused its attention on the problems of the development of mountainous regions and the need to assist the people who inhabit them.

Mountains cover almost 25% of the earth's land and are a source of livelihood for nearly 12% of the world's population.

Each year, International Mountain Day is dedicated to a variety of causes to help protect this enduring wealth.