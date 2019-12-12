The Volcano in New Zealand Erupted Again

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 12, 2019, Thursday // 09:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Volcano in New Zealand Erupted Again www.pixabay.com

There is new volcanic activity on White Island in New Zealand, NOVA reports.

Authorities said there were no other survivors after the eruption and the increased activity of the volcano was hampering the rescue operations. The hope is that the rescue teams will reach the island so they can retrieve the bodies of the dead.

So far, the confirmed deaths are six, eight are believed to have died and 25 of the victims are in critical condition.

"In terms of the operation to recover the bodies, we will make decisions based on all of the facts we have got and we will not be moving until the situation is safe for us to operate in," Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told media.

"We are working out the plan of how we will actually go about and do that. The reason we've not got that completely identified yet is we've got to be certain of the environmental situation out there on the island.

"Safety for our staff is a huge priority for us and we've got to get this right. We've got scientific information that's at our disposal and we need to assess that information before we make a decision."

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe."

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: volcano, New Zealand, eruption
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria