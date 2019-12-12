The Volcano in New Zealand Erupted Again

There is new volcanic activity on White Island in New Zealand, NOVA reports.

Authorities said there were no other survivors after the eruption and the increased activity of the volcano was hampering the rescue operations. The hope is that the rescue teams will reach the island so they can retrieve the bodies of the dead.

So far, the confirmed deaths are six, eight are believed to have died and 25 of the victims are in critical condition.

"In terms of the operation to recover the bodies, we will make decisions based on all of the facts we have got and we will not be moving until the situation is safe for us to operate in," Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Bruce Bird told media.

"We are working out the plan of how we will actually go about and do that. The reason we've not got that completely identified yet is we've got to be certain of the environmental situation out there on the island.

"Safety for our staff is a huge priority for us and we've got to get this right. We've got scientific information that's at our disposal and we need to assess that information before we make a decision."

"We cannot put other people in jeopardy to go out there until we're absolutely certain that the island is actually safe."