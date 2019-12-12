Two Tonnes of Cocaine Seized in a Narco-Submarine in Peru

Bulgaria: Two Tonnes of Cocaine Seized in a Narco-Submarine in Peru www.pixabay.com

Police officers in Peru have seized a submarine transporting 2 tonnes of cocaine, according to BGNES.

Four people were arrested aboard a self-made vessel.

The arrests were made in the waters off the city of Talara, not far from the border with Ecuador.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime Peru and Colombia are the world's top cocaine producers.

 

 
