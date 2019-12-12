Extraordinary General Election in the UK Today

The third general election in less than five years is held today in the UK.

The fate of Brexit depends on the outcome. 

A total of 650 people will be chosen as members of Parliament (MPs), to decide laws and policies.

Recent polls have given the Johnson Conservative party the lead. However, it is unclear whether the seats it will receive will be sufficient to finalize Brexit.

Telegraph’s final poll of the campaign showing the general election is now “too close to call”. The exclusive Savanta ComRes survey puts the Conservatives on 41 per cent ahead of Labour on 36 per cent, the smallest Tory lead since mid-October, Telegraph UK reported.

46 million people in the UK have the right to vote.

