Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy and Foggy in Lowland Parts

December 12, 2019, Thursday
www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly cloudy today across the country, foggy in lowland parts.

Some light rain expected; snow in the morning in the Fore-Balkan mountains and higher fields. Light wind will continue to blow from the east-northeast; it will increase to moderate in the east. Maximum temperatures mainly between 7C and 12C. Atmospheric pressure will remain below the December average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

