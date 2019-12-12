PM Boyko Borissov Meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

December 12, 2019
Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov Meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg novinite.bg

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

Strengthening common security and defense cooperation will be one of the main topics of the talks. The focus of the conversation will also be on progress in meeting the common tasks in the context of today's global challenges, as well as joint military exercises within NATO.

Jens Stoltenberg visited Bulgaria in March this year at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister. Less than a month ago, Borissov and Stoltenberg held a telephone conversation that once again consolidated the good partnership in strengthening transatlantic ties and safeguarding world peace and security.

