The Cheapest New Cars in Bulgaria for 2019 (VIDEO)

An analysis of the offer prices of all official car dealers in Bulgaria reveals that the 13 cheapest new models in Bulgaria are priced between BGN 14 thousand and BGN 22 thousand. This is just a standard offer for vehicles with a basic level of equipment for the model, without promotional offers and seasonal discounts.

1. Dacia Sandero - 14 390 BGN

One liter gasoline engine

Power: 73 hp

Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 14.5 seconds

Top speed: 151 km / h

Average Consumption: 5.4 l

The basic equipment level includes all major electronic safety systems, airbags, tire pressure monitoring system sensor, ISO FIX Child restraint system, hill holder and LED daytime running lights. Air conditioning and power windows are extra charged.

2. Dacia Logan - 14 590 BGN

One liter petrol engine



Power: 73 hp

Top speed: 151 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.5 seconds

Average Consumption: 5.4 l

The equipment includes the same security systems as Sandero plus power windows.

3. Toyota Aygo - 16 990 BGN

One liter petrol engine

Power: 72 hp

Top speed: 160 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 13.8 seconds

Average Consumption: 4.1 l

The basic equipment includes air conditioning, hill holder, ISO FIX Child seat anchor and radio with USB and AUX ports.

4. Kia Picanto - 19 990 BGN

One liter petrol engine.

Power 67 hp

Top speed: 161 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.3 seconds

Average Consumption: 4.4 l

Basic equipment includes power windows, central locking with remote control, air conditioning, radio with MP3, USB and AUX ports, board computer, ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) + ESC (Electronic Stability Control), HAC (Hill-start Assist Control), ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), ISO FIX Child seat anchor, tire pressure monitoring system sensor

5. Lada Niva 4X4 3-doors - 20 000 BGN

The basic equipment has a 1.7-liter gasoline engine with no air conditioning or radio.



Power: 83hp

Top speed: 142 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 17.0 seconds

Average Consumption: 10.0 l

6. Fiat Panda - 20 200 BGN

1.2 liter petrol engine

The cheapest level of equipment includes front power windows, a lighter and an ashtray. If you want air conditioning and radio you have to pay additional 1200 BGN.

Power: 69 hp

Top speed: 164 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.2 sec

Average consumption: 5.6 l

7. Citroën C1 - 20 839 BGN

One-liter VTi 72petrol engine

Power:72 hp

Top speed: 160 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 12.6 sec

Average Consumption: 3.8 l

The equipment includes air conditioning, but is without power windows

8. Hyundai I10 - 20 880 BGN

Front power windows, air conditioning

Power: 66 hp

Top speed: 155 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.9sec

Average consumption: 4.6 l

9. Peugeot 108 - 21 140 BGN

One-liter gasoline engine



Power: 72 hp

Maximum speed: 160

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 12.6 sec

Average Consumption: 3.8 l

The equipment includes front power windows, air conditioning

10. Lada Vesta - 21 400 BGN

1.6-liter 106hp petrol engine

Power: 106 hp

Top speed: 180 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 11.8 seconds

Average Consumption: 6.1 l

The equipment includes 4 power windows, air conditioning, multi function steering wheel, heated front seats, parktronic and cruise control.

11. Skoda Fabia - 21,540 BGN

One liter gasoline engine

Power: 60 hp

Top speed: 168 km / h

0-100 km / h acceleration: 14.9 seconds

Average consumption: 4.9 l

The equipment includes remote central locking, immobiliser, air conditioning and radio with USB and SD card

12. Vоlkѕwаgеn up! - 21 632 BGN

Compact 3-door, single-cylinder gasoline engine

Power: 60 hp

Top speed: 162 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.4 seconds

Average Consumption: 4.4 l

The equipment includes power windows and air conditioning

13. Citroen C3 - 21 968 BGN

Three-cylinder gasoline engine with 1.2 liter capacity

Power: 68 hp

Top speed: 164 km / h

Acceleration 0-100 km / h: 14.4 seconds

Average consumption: 4.9 l

The basic equipment includes power windows, remote central locking, radio, ISO FIX Child seat anchor and tire pressure monitoring system sensor.