Sotir Tsatsarov will be the New Head of the Anti-Corruption Commission

On December 11, MPs voted to approve the outgoing Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov as the new head of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The other nomination was Simeon Naydenov from Volya Party.

Sotir Tsatsarov will resign as chief prosecutor. The law provides for two options: one is to wait until the end of his term, which means exactly 30 days - a period referred to in the law to clear the state of incompatibility, in which he falls as elected Chair of the anticorruption commission and Chief Prosecutor, which is the position he is currently occupying. However, in the interests of both institutions, Tsatsarov chose to resign, BNT reported

