NSI: 910.4 thousand Nights were Spent in Accommodation Units in Bulgaria

In October 2019, 1,960 accommodation units with over 10 bed-places were operating in Bulgaria, the National Statistical Institute reported on its website.



These included hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other establishments for short-stay accommodation. The number of rooms in them was 68.4 thousand, and the beds - 142.7 thousand. Compared to October 2018, the total number of accommodation units operating during the period decreased by 2.5% and the number of beds – by 6.4%.



The total number of overnight stays in all accommodation establishments registered in October 2019 was 910.4 thousand, or 0.2% more year-on-year, with the largest increase (by 2.9%) being in 4 and 5 star accommodation establishments.



In October 2019, 76.0% of the total number of nights spent by foreign citizens and 37.9% of Bulgarians were in 4 or 5 stars hotels. 16.3% of the nights spent by foreign nationals and 30.7% by Bulgarians were in 3-star accommodation establishments, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 7.7% and 31.4% respectively.



The number of overnight stays in accommodation establishments in October 2019 increased by 3.8% compared to the same month of 2018 and reached 455.5 thousand, with an increase both for foreigners (6.6%) and for Bulgarians (2.3%). Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in October 2019 were 289.7 thousand and spent 1.9 nights on the average. Foreigners were 165.8 thousand and spent an average of 2.2 nights, 75.1% of them staying in 4 and 5 star hotels.



The total occupancy of bed-places in accommodation establishments in October 2019 was 21.8%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points compared to October 2018. The highest occupancy rate was for bed-places in 4 and 5 star accommodation establishments – 24.9%, followed by 3 star accommodation establishments – 23.5%, and 1 and 2 star accommodation establishments – 15.7%.



Overnight stays in October 2019 reached BGN 51.9 million, or 4.0% more than in October 2018. An increase of the incomes of Bulgarian citizens was registered - by 10.4%, while those of foreign citizens decreased by 1.3%.

