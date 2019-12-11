The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Yemen will be Closed

The Bulgarian Government has decided to suspend its diplomatic mission in Sana'a, the Republic of Yemen on January 1, 2020. The situation of insecurity in the country has been hindering the activity of the embassy, ​​it was reported.

The temporary closure of the Sana'a mission will also save budget resources for administrative expenditure, another reason for the decision reads. The activities of Bulgaria’s embassy in the Republic of Yemen will be able to resume after the security situation in the Yemeni capital is normalized, a government message reads, BNR reported.

