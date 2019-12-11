The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Yemen will be Closed
The Bulgarian Government has decided to suspend its diplomatic mission in Sana'a, the Republic of Yemen on January 1, 2020. The situation of insecurity in the country has been hindering the activity of the embassy, it was reported.
The temporary closure of the Sana'a mission will also save budget resources for administrative expenditure, another reason for the decision reads. The activities of Bulgaria’s embassy in the Republic of Yemen will be able to resume after the security situation in the Yemeni capital is normalized, a government message reads, BNR reported.
- » President Rumen Radev Held a Meeting with the Club of Ambassadors Speaking Bulgarian
- » Rumen Radev in London: The Funds Invested in Defense Capabilities Should Contribute to the Countries’ Own Economic Development and Social Systems
- » Jens Stoltenberg: NATO Is Strong
- » The Real Part of the NATO Summit Begins Today
- » The von der Leyen Commission Took Office on December 1
- » Germany’s Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas: Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Policy Deserves Respect, I Would Like for other Countries to Be as Brave