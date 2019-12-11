The Government Approved Funding of Public Municipal Infrastructure under the IPA

December 11, 2019
The government has adopted a decision approving the funding of public municipal infrastructure under the Investment Promotion Act (IPA), the government press office reported.

The budget of the Ministry of Economy will provide the Municipality of Bozhurishte with funds for the construction of elements of the municipal road infrastructure. They will be allocated for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of part of the Kostinbrod municipal road. The repair works will carried out in relation to a certified project under the IPA: Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company Bulgaria AD - Expansion of Coca-Cola Production Centre in Kostinbrod, 2020.

