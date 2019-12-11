Dubai is Flooded, no Bulgarians were Injured (VIDEO)

There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in the flood in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. There is no risk to the life and health of citizens, as well as the need for evacuation, the Foreign Ministry press centre reported.

The road situation in the city is complicated. There are congestion in the Dubai Airport Area (DXB) due to drainage activity. Currently, the situation is under control. There are minimal delays in flight schedules.

The MFA recommends for the travelers from Dubai Airport to get informed of the current situation on its official website: http://www.dubaiairports.ae

We also recommend travelers to check in earlier than the usual 2 hours. There are no data on delayed flights to and from Sofia, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also inform that the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai is working and ready to assist Bulgarian citizens. For assistance, our compatriots can contact the Consulate General on the following telephone numbers: +971 43 442 419, +971 43 442 341.