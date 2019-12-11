The Donald Trump Administration Will Leave 700,000 People without Food Stamps

The Donald Trump administration will leave about 700,000 people without the food vouchers they receive on a monthly basis through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is a new rule introduced by Agriculture Minister Sonny Perdue on Wednesday. The main change is that the needy must work.

The USDA rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled. Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week  for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment, CNBC reported.

“We’re taking action to reform our SNAP program in order to restore the dignity of work to a sizable segment of our population and be respectful of the taxpayers who fund the program,” Perdue said. 

“Americans are generous people who believe it is their responsibility to help their fellow citizens when they encounter a difficult stretch. That’s the commitment behind SNAP, but, like other welfare programs, it was never intended to be a way of life.”

