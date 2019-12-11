Best Resorts in Bulgaria for Skiing Enthusiasts

With the temperature already going below zero, cold weather is spreading around Europe. This might not be good news for everyone, but it certainly means a lot to the lovers of winter and everything this season brings.

You would be surprised to hear that some people prefer the winter holidays to the summer holidays. If we think of winter sports enthusiasts, that makes a lot of sense. But even people who don’t like any snow-related activities enjoy that feeling of coziness and warmth while drinking hot wine or cocoa in a spa while everything is white outside.

When it comes to winter holidays, we instantly think of high prices, but rest assured that there are countries where you can have your cake and eat it too. One of those countries is Bulgaria — it has built amazing resorts for professional skiers, as well as those who would rather stay in a hotel and do something that charges their batteries.

Bansko

Bansko is Bulgaria’s most modern ski resort visited by more and more people each year. The total ski run length is around 46 miles, with 6 runs for beginners, 10 intermediate, and 2 expert runs.

The two most difficult ones are Tomba and Tomba’s Sleeve that got the name after Alberto Tomba, a famous former Italian alpine ski racer who likes to spend his winter holidays here.

In case you don’t like skiing but you decide to spend your winter holiday here, don’t worry — there are plenty of things you can do in any of the numerous hotels Bansko has. There are pools, jacuzzis, saunas and most importantly, a fast internet connection that enables you to livestream your favorite movies or even play live blackjack online.

Bansko also offers a lot of outdoor activities for non-skiers, such as ice-skating, a bowling alley, and an escape room.

If you are still not convinced, there is an easy way to check out everything Bansko has to offer on your own. You can find everything you want to know on a website about Bansko ski resort, including live cameras of the slopes.

Borovets

If you decide to visit Bulgaria, Borovets is another great option for a winter holiday. Here, the total ski run length is 36 miles, which is a bit shorter than in Bansko. Borovets is a bit more suited for beginners as it has 9 beginner runs — 3 more when compared to Bansko.

For skiers whose skills are at an intermediate level, there are 9 slopes, while the experts can practice their skiing techniques at 4 runs.

However, when it comes to non-skiers, Borovets doesn’t offer much. Therefore, groups that contain members who don’t have a passion for skiing often choose Bansko due to the variety of outdoor activities.

In the end, the choice is yours. However, we can tell you one thing — whichever of these two destinations you choose, you will enjoy great prices. Everything, starting from the accommodation, food, to ski passes and equipment is much cheaper than in other European ski resorts. You will be able to enjoy your winter holiday to the fullest and still have some savings left for summer.