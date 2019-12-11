The Ice Melting in Greenland Has Raised Sea Levels by 11 Millimeters

The Greenland ice sheet is melting seven times faster than it was nearly three decades ago, according to a study published on Sky News The ice loss has raised sea levels by 10.6 millimeters since since 1992, DPA reports.

The agency cites a study published in the journal "Nature”. The study analyzed data from 26 separate studies of a group of 96 scientists from 50 international organizations.

Experts warn that if no measures are taken to reduce the effects of global warming, sea levels could rise 67 centimetres by 2100.

The satellite data were collected and analyzed by two scientific teams under the direction of Professor Andrew Shepherd at the University of Leeds and Dr Erik Ivins, supported by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).y in Pasadena, California. 

The two teams used three different methods to draw the most detailed picture of the melting ice in Greenland. 

