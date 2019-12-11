YouTube Rewind 2019 - The Most Liked Videos of the Year
YouTube - the largest video-sharing platform published its annual YouTube Rewind ranking with the most liked and watched videos in 2019.
The YouTube Rewind is a video series produced and created by YouTube and Portal A Interactive. These videos are an overview and a recap of each year's viral videos, events, trends, memes, and music.
Following the criticisms it took of its selection last year, topped by 17 million dislikes, the platform is now making several improvements in the hope of alleviating consumer dissatisfaction.
This time, the most liked videos are divided into several categories - vloggers, musicians, dancers and makeup artists, and the charts are based on the number of likes below the content uploaded to YouTube.
21-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, ranked first in the vloggers category for his video “Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube" However, PewDiePie continues to be the most watched YouTuber.
The first place in the music category is for Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello and their track named Señorita.
The most beloved dance video was uploaded by California-based Chapkis Dance Dance School and features choreography for the Con Calma song by Puerto Rican artist Daddy Yankee.
American makeup artist James Charles ranks first for his Spanish makeup tutorial.
Minecraft remains the most watched game - it has generated a total of 100 billion views this year.
The full ranking can be seen here.
- » #NotreDame - The Most Commented Topic on Twitter this Year
- » The Ice Melting in Greenland Has Raised Sea Levels by 11 Millimeters
- » For the First Time since 2017: Bird Flu in the UK
- » Shooting in New Jersey: 6 People Were Killed
- » A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People
- » A Code Yellow Warning for Fog in Place for 15 Regions in Bulgaria