Jihadist Attack in a Hotel in the Somali Capital - there are Injured

Four people were killed and six were injured in a jihadist attack in a hotel in the Somali capital, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is recalled that around 6:00 pm Bulgarian time, jihadists attacked the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu, popular with politicians and army officials.

Two deputies and a former Somali interior minister were injured during the attack.

Fighters from one of the country's radical groups claimed responsibility for the attack.

Police believe the death toll could increase, as there were many people at the hotel at the time of the incident.

Somalia Police Deputy Commissioner Zakia Hussein said two of the attackers were killed near the hotel building.

Security forces were able to evacuate more than 100 people who were there during the attack.

