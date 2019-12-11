For the First Time since 2017: Bird Flu in the UK

The British government announced a confirmed case of avian flu last night at a at a chicken farm in eastern England - the first such case since June 2017, BTA quoted Reuters as saying.

All 27,000 birds at the commercial farm will be culled after a number were found to have the H5 strain of avian flu, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday, The Independent reported.

The risk to public health is very low. Well-cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat, authorities said.

