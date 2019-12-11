Shooting in New Jersey: 6 People Were Killed
Six people, including a police officer and two suspects, were killed in an one-hour shooting in New Jersey, according to BTA news agencies.
"Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year veteran of the department was shot dead near a cemetery" Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said.
Three civilians and two suspected shooters were also killed in a supermarket shooting, according to a preliminary investigation.
Two officers and one civilian were in stable condition after being struck by gunfire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said via Twitter, CNN reported.
- » #NotreDame - The Most Commented Topic on Twitter this Year
- » The Ice Melting in Greenland Has Raised Sea Levels by 11 Millimeters
- » YouTube Rewind 2019 - The Most Liked Videos of the Year
- » For the First Time since 2017: Bird Flu in the UK
- » A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People
- » A Code Yellow Warning for Fog in Place for 15 Regions in Bulgaria