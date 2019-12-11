Shooting in New Jersey: 6 People Were Killed

Six people, including a police officer and two suspects, were killed in an one-hour shooting in New Jersey, according to BTA news agencies.

"Det. Joseph Seals, a 15-year veteran of the department was shot dead near a cemetery" Jersey City Police Chief Michael Kelly said.

Three civilians and two suspected shooters were also killed in a supermarket shooting, according to a preliminary investigation.

Two officers and one civilian were in stable condition after being struck by gunfire, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said via Twitter, CNN reported.