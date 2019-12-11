4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Greece

Business | December 11, 2019, Wednesday // 13:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Greece www.pixabay.com

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered in Greece at 4.29am this morning. Its epicentre is at sea, 52 kilometers southeast of Athens. The depth of the quake is 163 kilometers, according to BGNES.

There are no data on casualties, injuries and damage to property.

On the night of Wednesday, a 5.4 earthquake on Richter shook the Greek island of Crete. The quake's epicentre was 125 km east of Heraklion and 345 km south of Izmir in Turkey.

The depth of the quake was 31 kilometers. The quake was followed by several secondary earthquakes.

The quake came minutes after Turkey was shaken by three major earthquakes that hit Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, Earthquake, Richter scale
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria