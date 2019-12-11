4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Greece

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was registered in Greece at 4.29am this morning. Its epicentre is at sea, 52 kilometers southeast of Athens. The depth of the quake is 163 kilometers, according to BGNES.

There are no data on casualties, injuries and damage to property.

On the night of Wednesday, a 5.4 earthquake on Richter shook the Greek island of Crete. The quake's epicentre was 125 km east of Heraklion and 345 km south of Izmir in Turkey.

The depth of the quake was 31 kilometers. The quake was followed by several secondary earthquakes.

The quake came minutes after Turkey was shaken by three major earthquakes that hit Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul.