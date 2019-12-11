A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People
The injured people from the blast near the NATO air base in Bagram are 48, according to BGNES.
Earlier, it was reported that 30 people were injured.
A car bomb exploded near the NATO air base in Parwan province. Unknown gunmen also opened fire.
According to officials in the country, the attack was directed against a hospital under construction near the military base.
So far, none of the groups operating in the area have claimed responsibility for the attack.
The injured are civilians, including women and children. The explosion has destroyed and damaged many houses.
- » 38 People Injured in Road Accidents for the Past 24 Hours
- » Five People Were Killed and Many are still Missing after the New Zealand Volcano Eruption
- » A Gas Explosion in an Apartment Building Killed Seven People in Slovakia
- » Gas Explosion in a Residential Building in Slovakia, there Are Casualties
- » Death Toll from a Migrant Boat Capsizing Off Mauritania Rises to 63
- » 14 People Missing after a Fire in Odessa