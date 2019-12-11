A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People

The injured people from the blast near the NATO air base in Bagram are 48, according to BGNES.

Earlier, it was reported that 30 people were injured.

A car bomb exploded near the NATO air base in Parwan province. Unknown gunmen also opened fire.

According to officials in the country, the attack was directed against a hospital under construction near the military base.

So far, none of the groups operating in the area have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured are civilians, including women and children. The explosion has destroyed and damaged many houses.