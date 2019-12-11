A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People

Society » INCIDENTS | December 11, 2019, Wednesday // 13:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Bomb Exploded near a NATO Base in Afghanistan, Injuring 48 People www.pixabay.com

The injured people from the blast near the NATO air base in Bagram are 48, according to BGNES.

Earlier, it was reported that 30 people were injured.

A car bomb exploded near the NATO air base in Parwan province. Unknown gunmen also opened fire.

According to officials in the country, the attack was directed against a hospital under construction near the military base. 

So far, none of the groups operating in the area have claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured are civilians, including women and children. The explosion has destroyed and damaged many houses.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bomb, Afghanistan, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria